Wausau School Board votes to move forward with referendum process

Wausau School Board meeting on Dec. 13, 2021
Wausau School Board meeting on Dec. 13, 2021(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board voted 8-1 Monday night to move forward with a plan for a referendum.

The board voted ‘yes’ to a motion to direct administration to draw an initial resolution for a referendum that would be on the April 2022 ballot.

Improvements would be made at Wausau West, Wausau East, Franklin Elementary, Hawthorn Hills, Hewitt-Texas, G.D. Jones, Grant, Lincoln, Maine, John Marshall, Rib Mountain, Riverview Elementary, South Mountain, Stettin, Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann and Montessori.

The estimated cost would be $181 million. While the proposal calls for improvements and additions to the buildings, there would be no consolidation or reorganization.

