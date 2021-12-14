Wausau School Board votes to move forward with referendum process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board voted 8-1 Monday night to move forward with a plan for a referendum.

The board voted ‘yes’ to a motion to direct administration to draw an initial resolution for a referendum that would be on the April 2022 ballot.

Improvements would be made at Wausau West, Wausau East, Franklin Elementary, Hawthorn Hills, Hewitt-Texas, G.D. Jones, Grant, Lincoln, Maine, John Marshall, Rib Mountain, Riverview Elementary, South Mountain, Stettin, Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann and Montessori.

The estimated cost would be $181 million. While the proposal calls for improvements and additions to the buildings, there would be no consolidation or reorganization.

