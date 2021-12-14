Three central Wisconsin families ‘Shop with a Hero’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three families got to shop with Wausau Fire Fighters Monday at Fleet Farm. The Wausau Firefighter’s Community Assistance Foundation, Inc. has been helping community families get presents for Christmas since 2018 with the ‘Shop with a Hero,’ campaign.

Firefighters said it’s the smiles they get to see, that keep bringing them back.

“I think once the kids come in and kind of truly understand what is going on, and understand that they have free reign to essentially get whatever they want from themselves or their family, and hey truly see how happy they are, it feels good,” Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Parsch said.

Firefighter Parsch spent nearly two hours with The Diaz family looking for the perfect gifts at Fleet Farm.

Giving back to the community is what they stand for.

“What we do is try to help families in need and try to make Christmases better for family members in our community,” Deputy Chief for the Wausau Fire Department, Jeremy Kopp said. “It always felt like there was some more we can do and having an organization like this our charitable foundation to raise money and give back to the community just makes us feel like we’re doing our part a little bit more than every day, going to work and helping where we can.”

Each child was gifted $200 to spend on anything in the store. Parsch said what they do with ‘Shop with a Hero,’ is even paid forward when Christmas morning rolls around.

“To be able to kind of do something like this, it brings a little bit of joy on Christmas morning and it makes us feel a little bit better about being away from our families, so it is special.”

D.C. Everest High School students will also be taking part. They will help with wrapping the gifts with the Firefighters at Station 2. Once all the gifts are wrapped, Firefighters will be rolling up to the family’s homes in the fire engines Christmas morning.

