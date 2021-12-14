Stevens Point Police ask vandalism victims to contact them

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The Stevens Point Police Department has arrested people for damaging outdoor Christmas decorations.

Police said the incidents occurred on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. The suspects were then arrested. Police said the people were arrested in the area of Forest Circle South and also in the area of Feltz Avenue. Those areas are west of Highway 51.

If you were a victim of vandalism and have not notified the police, please contact them at 715-346-1501.

