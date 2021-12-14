Advertisement

Stevens Point Police ask vandalism victims to contact them

Stevens Point Police Department
Stevens Point Police Department(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The Stevens Point Police Department has arrested people for damaging outdoor Christmas decorations.

Police said the incidents occurred on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. The suspects were then arrested. Police said the people were arrested in the area of Forest Circle South and also in the area of Feltz Avenue. Those areas are west of Highway 51.

If you were a victim of vandalism and have not notified the police, please contact them at 715-346-1501.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot to unpack on Wednesday as a strong system moves through the region.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

Latest News

A Salvation Army red kettle bell ringer.
Marathon County ‘Bell Ringers’ eligible for $250 chamber gift certificate
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to spread Christmas...
Donations sought for Waupaca County family scammed out of X-Box
DHS releases 5-11 vaccine data, highest rate reported in Portage County
COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin 1 year ago