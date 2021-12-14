Newman Catholic boys basketball downs Spencer, Marshfield girls basketball beats Merrill on the road
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic backed up their ranking in Division 5 with a convincing win over Spencer.
The Cardinals led by 30 by midway through the second quarter, and continued that run with an 84-47 win.
Marshfield girls basketball took down Merrill on the road to record their first conference win of the season, 56-33.
