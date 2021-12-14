Advertisement

Milwaukee submits bid for Republican National Convention

A part of the Milwaukee skyline from the Deer District
A part of the Milwaukee skyline from the Deer District(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee has submitted its bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The application, which includes more than 200 pages, highlights the city’s access to Lake Michigan, entertainment venues, festivals, the culinary scene, the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship, the Wisconsin Center expansion, Fiserv Forum and more.

Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said it also cites the city’s experience preparing to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, an event that became mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Milwaukee, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, received an inquiry from the Republican National Committee in October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm front Wednesday will create record highs and lead to rapid snow melt. Cold front later...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
FireEagle WhiteWing (left) and Carson Between Lodges (right) stand next to each other after the...
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football player plays in Indigenous Bowl, sees larger story

Latest News

Sean Duffy
Trump encourages Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor
Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Endorses Brad Pfaff for Congress
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation, Kaul calls for probe to end
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’