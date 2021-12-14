Marshfield Biggby Coffee gives away free “no crash coffee”

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - On the third attempted day of no crashes, the city of Marshfield earned their free “no crash coffee” promised by Biggby Coffee. Employees said the Monday was even crazier than usual.

“It has been insanely busy, I got in at 7 am this morning and there was a line wrapped around the building,” said Tamera Mickelson, District Manager.

Mickelson said almost every call they got on Monday was people inquiring about the free coffee. She said it seemed like everyone heard about it.

It was made possible because no one got into a state reportable crash from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday. Marshfield Police Department announced the free coffee day in a Facebook post.

“Everyone should stop out to Biggby coffee Monday, December 13th and get your free brewed coffee hot or iced. Because after three days of trying, several obnoxious Facebook posts, excessive media attention, you have earned it,” said Lt. Dennis Keffer, Marshfield.

To watch the entire comical speech on the Marshfield police Facebook page click here.

Joking aside, Biggby’s owner said it was all for a good cause.

“Biggby coffee exists to love people and what is better than looking out for our community, bringing some awareness, and giving out some free coffee,” said Tom Belongia- Biggby owner.

They gave out about 300 free coffees for “no crash coffee” day.

