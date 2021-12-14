Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly approaching.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Christmas gift givers, listen up: The time to send presents and well wishes to loved ones is now.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday warned this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. It expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

What that means for you is: You’d better send those cards and gifts pronto if you want them to arrive on time.

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date of Dec. 15.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States.

If you’re shipping anything through FedEx, the last day for most ground services is Dec. 15.

For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24.

