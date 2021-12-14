Donations sought for Waupaca County family scammed out of X-Box

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to spread Christmas cheer to a family that has encountered some bad luck.

The sheriff’s office is collecting monetary donations to replace an X Box that was never received due to a scam.

The scenario was explained on the department’s Facebook page. It reads:

While working on a fraud complaint Deputy Paul Hanneman came across a family we believe could use some help. The mother had purchased a X Box Series X on the internet for her teenage son for Christmas. The family is the victim of fraud, the mother sent the money but the game system never arrived. The mother was not concerned about the money; she was most upset about not getting the present for her son. Her son has a mobile impairment, the gaming system helps to take his mind off his health condition. The family’s financial situation does not allow them to purchase another system. While speaking with the family, Deputy Hanneman, learned they have had a tough year. The mother was hospitalized with her own medical condition. 19 days after she was released from the hospital the family’s home burned down. We are looking to help this family and make their Christmas a little happier.

If you are able to help this family please drop off or send monetary donations by Dec. 22 at the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office located at 1402 Royalton Street, Waupaca WI 54981.

