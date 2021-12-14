Advertisement

DNR bans baiting or feeding deer in Clark, Eau Claire and Jackson counties due to positive CWD test

The bans come after a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Eau Claire County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is banning feeding or baiting deer for two years in Clark and Jackson counties and extending a ban in Eau Claire County for three years effective immediately, Dec. 13, 2021.

The bans come after a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Eau Claire County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on feeding and baiting deer in counties or parts of counties within a 10-mile radius of a positive case of CWD or tuberculosis. Because the deer farm is in the Town of Fairchild, the ban extends beyond Eau Claire County into Clark and Jackson counties as well.

The DNR said bait piles can cause deer to gather around a shared food source, allowing CWD to spread more easily. The DNR is also asking hunters in Jackson and Clark counties to help with efforts to test for CWD in those areas.

More information about baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s website.

