DHS releases 5-11 vaccine data, highest rate reported in Portage County

(WCTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children ages 5-11 have been eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since Nov. 3. This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released data showing how many children in that age group have obtained a vaccine.

5-11 YRS (FIRST DOSE)
Portage County15.3% (802 CHILDREN)
Marathon County12.6% (1,494 CHILDREN)
Wood County12.2% (735 CHILDREN)
Adams County8.9% (96 CHILDREN)
Oneida County11.3% (263 CHILDREN)
Price County10.8% (94 CHILDREN)
Taylor County4.5% (81 CHILDREN)
Lincoln County8% (148 CHILDREN)
Forest County3.6% (23 CHILDREN)
Vilas County7.4% (107 CHILDREN)
Clark County2.9% (112 CHILDREN)
Langlade County3.6% (51 CHILDREN)

