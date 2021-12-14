DHS releases 5-11 vaccine data, highest rate reported in Portage County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children ages 5-11 have been eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since Nov. 3. This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released data showing how many children in that age group have obtained a vaccine.

5-11 YRS (FIRST DOSE) Portage County 15.3% (802 CHILDREN) Marathon County 12.6% (1,494 CHILDREN) Wood County 12.2% (735 CHILDREN) Adams County 8.9% (96 CHILDREN) Oneida County 11.3% (263 CHILDREN) Price County 10.8% (94 CHILDREN) Taylor County 4.5% (81 CHILDREN) Lincoln County 8% (148 CHILDREN) Forest County 3.6% (23 CHILDREN) Vilas County 7.4% (107 CHILDREN) Clark County 2.9% (112 CHILDREN) Langlade County 3.6% (51 CHILDREN)

