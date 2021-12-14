DHS releases 5-11 vaccine data, highest rate reported in Portage County
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children ages 5-11 have been eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since Nov. 3. This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released data showing how many children in that age group have obtained a vaccine.
|5-11 YRS (FIRST DOSE)
|Portage County
|15.3% (802 CHILDREN)
|Marathon County
|12.6% (1,494 CHILDREN)
|Wood County
|12.2% (735 CHILDREN)
|Adams County
|8.9% (96 CHILDREN)
|Oneida County
|11.3% (263 CHILDREN)
|Price County
|10.8% (94 CHILDREN)
|Taylor County
|4.5% (81 CHILDREN)
|Lincoln County
|8% (148 CHILDREN)
|Forest County
|3.6% (23 CHILDREN)
|Vilas County
|7.4% (107 CHILDREN)
|Clark County
|2.9% (112 CHILDREN)
|Langlade County
|3.6% (51 CHILDREN)
