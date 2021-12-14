Advertisement

Delta Dental brings Smiles for Steals back to Boys and Girls Clubs

Delta Dental supports the efforts of Wisconsin Boys and Girls Clubs
Delta Dental supports the efforts of Wisconsin Boys and Girls Clubs(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Delta Dental is continuing its Smiles for Steals campaign this year to donate to Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin.  For every base stolen by the Brewers at a home game next season, Delta will pledge $100 to go to the cause.

The money gets distributed to the 28 administrative clubs throughout the state.  They then decide how it can be applied most usefully in their area.  Funds can go to programs, offset yearly fees for lower income participants, or help in providing the meals the clubs provide to its members every day.

“We’re talking about healthy meals and milk opportunities at lunch and breakfast and dinner that we provide here at the club as well, because we know once kids are fueled properly, their minds are fueled properly, they’re able to translate to better academia at school, as well as academic success programs and career launch programs here at the club,” said Communications Director Cassandra Ambrosius of the Boys and Girls Club Wausau Area.

The campaign was started five years ago when Delta Dental realized it could use its involvement with Brewers radio for more than just advertising. The insurance company has a long-standing commitment to helping groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs encourage better oral health practices.

Since then, the Brewers have been leaders in the League in base steals on occasion.

“It was a little bit of a joke with us and the Boys and Girls Club, like, how many we were going to end up having for this season, but it’s all worked out, and like I said this goes toward a great need in helping kids from our communities so we’re happy to take part in this year over year,” said Delta Dental Wisconsin Spokesperson Amanda Lowery.

Last year Delta Dental rounded their donations up to an even $28,000 so each of the Administrative Clubs could receive $1000.  They are pledging to provide the same amount this year.

