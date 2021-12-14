Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin 1 year ago

(WAVE 3 News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state.

In central Wisconsin, Pfizer vaccines arrived at Marshfield Clinic on Dec. 16. Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield was an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin has been a national leader of getting available shots in arms, and this work has been essential to keeping our kids, families, and communities healthy and safe so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the dedication of our vaccinators, partners, and Wisconsinites in every corner of our state. I thank everyone for their hard work and tireless efforts.”

More than 67% of Wisconsin adults 18 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated, including 82% of Wisconsinites 65 years of age and older, and nearly 90,000 children ages 5-11 years have received their first dose in just six weeks after becoming eligible.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot to unpack on Wednesday as a strong system moves through the region.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
FireEagle WhiteWing (left) and Carson Between Lodges (right) stand next to each other after the...
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football player plays in Indigenous Bowl, sees larger story

Latest News

Granite Peak Ski Hill, Wausau (WSAW)
Granite Peak to close Wednesday due to unseasonably warm temps
Delta Dental's 'Smiles for Steals' helps to fund Boys and Girls Club programs
Delta Dental's 'Smiles for Steals' helps to fund Boys and Girls Club programs
A lot to unpack on Wednesday as a strong system moves through the region.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Wausau School Board votes to move forward with referendum process