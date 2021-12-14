Children’s Miracle Network Kids: Recovering through music

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Three years ago, parents of one Marshfield Children’s Miracle Kid were not sure how life for their young son would look. Through years of music therapy, that Miracle Kid is beating the odds.

In 2018, a typical day for 9-year-old Ethan Lehman turned into an unforgettable tragedy for him and his family.

“When Ethan was 9-years-old a tree branch fell and struck him in the head,” explained Ethan’s mother, Kara Lehman. “He sustained major cranial fractures and facial fractures. He spent four months total in Marshfield Children’s Hospital.”

After the accident, his family was unsure about what challenges they would face.

“I remember asking what his survival chances were, and they were hesitant to even tell us,” Kara said. “He finally told us that about 1% of children with this type of injury will survive, and the majority of that 1% will not have normal lives.”

Through physical, occupational and speech therapies, Ethan persevered.

“He had to learn how to talk again,” Kara explained. “He had to learn how to walk. He had to learn to use the bathroom and feed himself.”

But a different therapy would simultaneously produce a better outcome for Ethan while entertaining him.

“Music therapy is the use of music and the elements of music to work towards non-music related goals,” explained Board Certified Music Therapist Dani Vance.

Vance is just one of the music therapists that work with Ethan. Another is Amanda Czarnecki who explained how one technique of music therapy was not new for Ethan.

“Music mnemonics training or MMT,” Czarnecki explained. “That is a technique used to help remember and relearn chunks of information. A well-known example of MMT would be how we all learn the alphabet. We have 26 different pieces of information, we put it into a song, and that’s how most of us learned the alphabet.”

According to Johns Hopkins, listening to music can reduce anxiety, pain and blood pressure, among other things.

Three years later, at 12-years-old, Ethan still enjoys playing and listening to music.

“My favorite type of music is Jazz music,” he said.

He also thanks his music therapists for reintroducing an abundance of information to him in an enjoyable way.

“I love what you taught me,” Ethan expressed “You are the best. I’m talking about you two [referring to Vance and Czarnecki].”

