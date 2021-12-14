Central Wisconsin Airport’s new runway is finished

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new, secondary runway on Monday.

The planning for the runway project began in 2015. The runway was closed for almost 9 months for its reconstruction. The total project was about $16 million dollars. The majority of the funding came from the FAA.

The new runway consists of LED lighting that will provide energy efficiency and 15-inch concrete for planes to land on. The runway has the same dimensions as the previous runway. It is over 6,500 feet and 150 feet wide. Airport officials say the project used about 5,000 loads of concrete.

The airport director said the runway will make the airport more reliable and reduce the cost of maintenance.

“The significance of this project for the airport is really longevity. It’s a secondary runway or cross-one runway, and this will be preserved for decades into the future. Aircraft, including commercial service aircraft, will be able to use this for 20, 30, 40 years with minimal maintenance,” said Brian Grefe, CWA airport director.

Grefe said the new runway will serve travelers in Central Wisconsin for decades.

