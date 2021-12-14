Blood donations from Wisconsin being sent to states affected by tornadoes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Blood Center and American Red Cross need more blood donors. Both organizations sent blood donations to those in need following last week’s deadly tornadoes in the south.

Blood donation centers said every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood, but recently donations have been lower than ever.

The Community Blood Center said the blood on the selves is what saves lives.

“So the idea is that when there is a disaster or some sort of situation that requires blood immediately that that blood that is on the shelf somewhere in the country is mobilized very quickly,” said Kristine Belanger, Community Blood Center.

Other blood donation centers have also sent blood to people in need.

“Blood donations are useful. We’ve sent at least 200 units to the area for people in need. And blood is a constant need, we are at historically low inventory so this exasperates that problem even more,” said Wendy Savage, executive director of the north-central chapter of American Red Cross.

People interested in donating blood can contact American Red Cross at redcross.org.

Donors interested in giving blood through The Community Blood Center can visit communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

