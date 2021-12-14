Marathon County ‘Bell Ringers’ eligible for $250 chamber gift certificate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People who sign up to ring bells in Marathon County for the Salvation Army will be eligible to win a $250 Chamber Gift Certificate offered by the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each person who signs up and fulfills a two-hour shift will receive two tickets for each shift served as an entry into a drawing to win the gift certificate.

Visit registertoring.org to sign up. Volunteering to ring the bells helps to fill the kettles. Approximately 87% of donations stay in the community to serve people in Marathon County.

Fundraising at the physical kettle locations at stores throughout Marathon County will end Dec. 24 at noon. As of Dec. 13, the total raised was at just under $48,000, which is 32% of the $150,000 goal.

