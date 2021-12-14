Antigo family helping Kentucky tornado victims

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s deadly tornado damage in Kentucky is inspiring many to come forward in central Wisconsin and help out those people who are struggling. In Antigo, the whole community is coming together.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” Kentucky Tornado Relief Organizer Kyle Robertson said.

To Kyle Robertson and his mom Terry, it doesn’t matter where you live to help others out.

“You’re almost heartless if this doesn’t move you. The devastation I mean, it’s just you wake up and you see that and it’s like... wow,” Kyle Robertson said.

They started a fundraiser to gather any and all donations for people suffering in Kentucky after this past weekend’s deadly storms.

“It’s awesome, it’s been just awesome with how generous people have been,” Terry Robertson said.

But this isn’t the first time the mother and son have helped others out. They began a fundraiser for people during Hurricane Ida. A few months later, they’re doing it again.

“Like anybody else, got up on Saturday morning, watching the news and we saw what happened and we’re like ‘yeah, we’re doing it again.’ We didn’t even think twice about it,” Terry Robertson said.

Lakeside Market in Antigo is a purchasing location for donations. After only a few hours, shoppers have already made a big difference. The market sold out of water cases by lunch time, with another pallet on the way.

“It’s a good community service to have everybody come here and pick some water up and some food items that they could use and get it to the people that are in need,” Lakeside Market Store Manager Becki McKinnon said.

The Kentucky Tornado Relief is asking for anything including food, water, toothbrushes, pet food, and any household supplies. Fittingly, it’s a relief effort during the holiday season, giving people struggling and contributors something to smile about.

“I’m not looking to change the world with this but, we might change five people’s worlds, we might change a whole county. It all depends how much we get,” Kyle Robertson said.

Kyle and Terry plan to drive a rental truck with all the donations to Kentucky on Dec. 26. If you’re interested in going to a drop off location for donations, you can visit Little Wolf Express or the Antigo Community Church.

The Robertsons also have a Venmo set up at Associated Bank beginning Tuesday for monetary donations.

