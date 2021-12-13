Your Town Greater Wausau: Twin officers make a difference

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The job of a police officer is no easy task, but when you’re working with your twin brother time passes a little quicker.

“I’m gonna put myself in my twin brother’s shoes and what I do for a living is walk around with coffee and a doughnut on a daily basis and you know wear a badge,” Wausau Police Department Detective Nate Stetzer said.

Nate Stetzer gave his twin brother School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer a hard time during their interview with NewsChannel 7. Luckily, they both have a good sense of humor, and they’re both cops.

“We have the same DNA, so I think we have the same thoughts,” Nate Stetzer said.

The Stetzer brothers have lived in Wausau their whole life. They began working together as bike patrols back in 2009, then they became patrol officers.

“I think working patrol was a really good time, working with my twin brother. I mean how many people can say that they get to work with their twin and they haven’t killed their twin brother or anything like that or twin sister,” Nick Stetzer said.

Being the ‘twin officers’ has also had its perks in the field. In one instance, nick was conducting a field sobriety test on someone. Then, Nate walked up to the suspect from behind while he was doing the walk and turn.

“And he turns around and he’s like does a double look and was like ‘oh my gosh am I that drunk, how are you that fast?” Nick Stetzer said.

It’s those kind of moments that brought these two closer together, as brothers and as men in blue.

“I really enjoy working with him and it’s unique, I get to go to work with my brother every day, it’s pretty cool,” Nate Stetzer said.

Nick and Nate were patrol officers together for about six months. While many times were good, they also had their share of bad.

“It’s hard when you’re on a crappy call and your twin brother is there at the same time. I don’t want anything to happen to any officer, but when it’s your twin brother... It’s hard,” Nick Stetzer said.

Even though they’re now officers with different roles, their end goals are with no surprise the same.

“If I can help make a difference in the community to make this community a safer place for everyone to live in like, I’m all about it,” Nate Stetzer said.

“I think the biggest goal that I focus on is how much of an impact I can make on a daily basis in a positive way,” Nick Stetzer said.

