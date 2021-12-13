Your Town Greater Wausau Area: UW Stevens Point-Wausau opens doors for local students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was a big day for Sandy Vang. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point-Wausau with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Management.

Sandy, a Wausau native, had tried college for a short time at UW-Eau Claire and even earned a 2-year degree from UW-Marathon County but still wasn’t sure how she wanted to continue on her higher education journey. When she learned UWMC was becoming a satellite campus of UW-Stevens Point, the spark to go back to school really ignited. “Oh my gosh, this is a great opportunity for me, so I went back into the business degree there,” Vang explained.

Helping people like Sandy is a priority for the staff at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. They’ve made earning a 4-year degree much more user-friendly. Students can take classes in person on the campus in Wausau, but that’s not their only option.

“Student can work and go to school, then rotate in online and they can go to Stevens Point if that works better for their schedule,” said Jim Servi, PhD, Assistant Professor of Business Management. This gives students who are going back to school some flexibility when it comes to scheduling.

For Sandy, that flexibility isn’t the only thing she loves about UWSP-Wausau. “Really focuses on building you as a person as well as your professional career.”

Servi says, “She’s one of the first students I got to know and just an excellent person and an excellent student.”

To learn more about the 4-year degree options on the Wausau campus, click here.

