Advertisement

Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship were cordoned off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals from the winter storm on Friday into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals December 10th-11th
Record-breaking temperatures will be likely Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Temperatures on the rise through mid-week. Record warmth is likely.
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
No injuries after house fire in Town of Corning
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Wood County sheriff seizes over $132,000 in drugs

Latest News

Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers to be sentenced Monday
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)
Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis