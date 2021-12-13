Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse teams up with Blood Center in Wausau for blood drive on Tuesday

Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin
Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin(Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People that donate blood on Dec. 14 at the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will be eligible for prizes from Texas Roadhouse.

The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The blood center is located at 211 Forest Street. The location is across from HOM Furniture in Wausau.

Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and appetizer coupons while supplies last. All donors may enter to win a raffle basket containing a dinner for two certificates and seasonings from Texas Roadhouse.

For more information, call the Blood Center at 715-845-6429.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals from the winter storm on Friday into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals December 10th-11th
Record-breaking temperatures will be likely Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Temperatures on the rise through mid-week. Record warmth is likely.
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
No injuries after house fire in Town of Corning
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Wood County sheriff seizes over $132,000 in drugs

Latest News

Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers to be sentenced Monday
Creekwood tornado damage
Community Blood Center sends blood products to Tennessee
Record-breaking temperatures will be likely Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Temperatures on the rise through mid-week. Record warmth is likely.
Energy costs are showing the highest increases in November
Inflation hits 39- year high in November