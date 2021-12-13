Texas Roadhouse teams up with Blood Center in Wausau for blood drive on Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People that donate blood on Dec. 14 at the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will be eligible for prizes from Texas Roadhouse.

The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The blood center is located at 211 Forest Street. The location is across from HOM Furniture in Wausau.

Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and appetizer coupons while supplies last. All donors may enter to win a raffle basket containing a dinner for two certificates and seasonings from Texas Roadhouse.

For more information, call the Blood Center at 715-845-6429.

