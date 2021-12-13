Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently responding to shots being fired at West Charlotte High School.

The call was received around 2:16 p.m. and the initial investigation shows that shots were fired on the property but not inside the school building.

At this time, it appears nobody has been struck by gunfire. Medic says they are on scene as well.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston released a video on Thursday to parents, staff and students about concerns about guns and violence on campuses.

There have been at least 20 guns found at CMS schools this school year. CMS officials say two non-CMS students were in possession of guns off property, and another gun was found hidden in shrubbery at a school, which was not connected with CMS students.

