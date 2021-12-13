Advertisement

Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death

Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Ringle woman convicted of neglecting her elderly mother, prior to the woman’s death was sentenced to two years in prison and two years on extended supervision.

In July, Mary Tesmer pleaded guilty to subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse resulting in death and was convicted as result. Tesmer was sentenced Monday. A judge also said she is not allowed to be the guardian of any person or estate during time of extended supervison, nor can she be the Power of Attorney over any person.

Investigators said Tesmer’s husband called 911 on Oct. 4, 2019, to report a 78-year-old woman was not breathing and cold to the touch.

Neglect was immediately suspected in the woman’s death and she was transported to Madison for an autopsy. Court documents state an open wound on her wrist was so advanced the internal structure of her wrist was visible. Tesmer said the wound was due to cancer. A forensic pathologist cited in the criminal complaint stated the woman’s hand was held to her wrist by a small amount of flesh.

The woman’s physical condition also showed signs of starvation as she weighed 75 pounds. Investigators said her hair and nails were also neglected.

A toxicology report showed fatal levels of tramadol-- a synthetic opioid receptor used for pain management. The autopsy report stated the woman died of acute toxicological fatality and chronic neglect.

Tesmer will receive credit for 30 days already spent in custody.

