Public comment sought on ATV and UTV trail guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of people using ATVs and UTVs continues to soar in Wisconsin, up more than 40-percent from just a decade ago.

“Of course with that comes folks who want a place to go with them, not everybody has their own private land where they can operate those machines,” says Brigit Brown, DNR Recreation Management Section Chief.

Even with thousands of recreational trails on public lands already around the state, the DNR knows there will be a push for more.

That’s why, for the first time ever, it has drafted ATV and UTV trail guidelines that are intended to promote statewide consistency in how trails are planned, designed and constructed.

“What we’ve done is we’ve worked to create a document that really can serve as a consistent set of guidelines and establish common language for developing physically sustainable ATV and UTV trails,” explains Brown.

Brown says the guidelines will be a resource, used by the DNR and other public trail providers, like county governments, along with trail advocates and volunteers as they explore trail development and funding.

“Everybody wants to be able to go out and participate in their chosen form of recreation and what we’re trying to do here is to help folks, including on DNR lands, to be able to design and construct and maintain those sorts of experiences in a way that works with the property and the land that they’re located on,” says Brown.

Before publishing the guidelines, the DNR is seeking public comment between now and December 23rd.

“We’ve had a lot of participation from public land managers and also from users, and representatives of those user groups at the statewide level to create this document, and so yeah, we’re excited to hear from folks and get their feedback,” says Brown.

To offer feedback on the state’s ATV and UTV trail guidelines, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/news/input/Guidance/FWP

