Packers dominate second half, defeat Bears, 45-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers outscored the Bears 24-3 in the second half as they roll past their NFC North rival for the sixth consecutive time with a 45-30 win.

The Packers were able to take the lead in the second half on a short Aaron Jones run on the opening drive. A Preston Smith strip-sack gave the Packers the ball back, and Aaron Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the lead.

Aaron Rodgers was 29-37 with 341 yards and four touchdowns. AJ Dillon led the team with 15 carries and 71 yards. Aaron Jones had 35 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards with two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Davante Adams had 121 receiving yards with two touchdowns, while Allen Lazard added 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.

45 points are the most the Packers have scored in a game this season.

The defense held Justin Fields to just 18-33 with 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Smith forced a fumble and Rasul Douglas recorded a pick-six, his second straight game with one.

Game Recap:

After both teams were unable to get anything going on their opening drives, the Bears were able to move down the field behind a 20-yard run from David Montgomery. The Bears were stalled inside the ten-yard line and settled for a field goal.

After Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for 20 yards on the next drive, the drive stalled again at midfield. In the first quarter, the Packers had just 43 total yards.

In response. Jakeem Grant burst down the sideline on a hand-off for 46-yards to extend the Bears’ lead to 10-0.

The offense finally woke up, with Rodgers finding Josiah Deguara for a 25-yard gain. Rodgers would find Allen Lazard for a two-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive to make it 10-7.

When the Bears got the ball back, Rasul Douglas made Justin Fields pay. He recorded his second pick-six in as many games for a 55-yard run to the endzone.

But just four plays later, Fields found Damiere Byrd for a 54-yard touchdown to put the Bears back in front, 17-14.

Then the Packers’ special teams woes continued. After struggling earlier in the game, Jakeem Grant returned a punt 97-yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the half.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would respond with a 38-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24-21.

A late field goal gave the Bears a 27-21 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Packers started with the ball and immediately began to move through the Bears defense. Aaron Jones capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to give the Packers the lead back.

Then the defense came up with another big play. Preston Smith forced a fumble on the sack to give the Packers the ball back.

On the next play, Aaron Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 23-yard touchdown for his third touchdown on the night. It was Jones’ second touchdown in a minute.

After the Packers moved into the red-zone, the drive stalled at the two-yard line. Mason Crosby hit the 12-yard field goal to make the score 38-27. Aaron Rodgers would find Davante Adams later in the quarter to take a 45-27 lead.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.