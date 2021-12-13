Inflation hits 39- year high in November

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Labor announced Friday that inflation in November was up 6.8 % over the same time in 2020, marking a 39-year high. The biggest factors driving price increases are food, shelter, energy and transportation.

Certified Financial Professional Jason Glisczynski said it was a trend that was bound to happen given the economy when we entered the pandemic combined with all of the changes COVID-19 brought.

Two of the biggest disruptions in the economy right now are supply chain issues, driving up demand while reducing supply of goods, and the labor shortage, which is causing employers to offer higher wages to attract workers.

“We want to pay our people more, but if it costs more to get the goods and services created, then the consumer is going to end up having to foot the bill, which then ties together with inflation. So It’s kind of this thing where it cuts both ways. We want to increase wages, but it is going to end up increasing the cost of goods,” Glysczynski said.

He also noted that all of the data suggests it will not be a long term trend and that people should not make decisions based on emotion. Rather, having a good working knowledge of household income versus expenses is the best defense against times like these.

“Having a solid household budget that you can look at so you can easily evaluate where you’re at financially, so if you need to trim back in some areas it’s easy to identify that, and having a good plan, financial plan, that takes inflation into consideration,” Glisczynski said.

