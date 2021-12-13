Advertisement

Inflation hits 39- year high in November

Energy costs are showing the highest increases in November
Energy costs are showing the highest increases in November(wsawConsumer Pr)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Labor announced Friday that inflation in November was up 6.8 % over the same time in 2020, marking a 39-year high. The biggest factors driving price increases are food, shelter, energy and transportation.

Certified Financial Professional Jason Glisczynski said it was a trend that was bound to happen given the economy when we entered the pandemic combined with all of the changes COVID-19 brought.

Two of the biggest disruptions in the economy right now are supply chain issues, driving up demand while reducing supply of goods, and the labor shortage, which is causing employers to offer higher wages to attract workers.

“We want to pay our people more, but if it costs more to get the goods and services created, then the consumer is going to end up having to foot the bill, which then ties together with inflation.  So It’s kind of this thing where it cuts both ways.  We want to increase wages, but it is going to end up increasing the cost of goods,” Glysczynski said.

He also noted that all of the data suggests it will not be a long term trend and that people should not make decisions based on emotion.  Rather, having a good working knowledge of household income versus expenses is the best defense against times like these.

“Having a solid household budget that you can look at so you can easily evaluate where you’re at financially, so if you need to trim back in some areas it’s easy to identify that, and having a good plan, financial plan, that takes inflation into consideration,” Glisczynski said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are a few snowfall totals from the winter storm on Friday into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals December 10th-11th
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
No injuries after house fire in Town of Corning
Ch. strong storms Wednesday night, along with intense wind gusts with a cold front moving...
First Alert Weather: Potential for First Alert Weather Day Mid-Week
Wood County sheriff seizes over $132,000 in drugs
Marathon County issued a tow ban effective immediately on December 11, 2021 following a winter...
Tow ban in effect for Marathon County, avoid travel if necessary

Latest News

Record-breaking temperatures will be likely Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Temperatures on the rise through mid-week. Record warmth is likely.
FireEagle WhiteWing (left) and Carson Between Lodges (right) stand next to each other after the...
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football player plays in Indigenous Bowl, sees larger story
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football player plays in Indigenous Bowl, sees larger story
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football player plays in Indigenous Bowl, sees larger story
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year