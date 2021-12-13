How to use instagrams new “take a break” feature

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Instagram implemented a “Take a break” feature on Tuesday. When scrolling too long, a break reminder pops up.

“Too much of anything can be a bad thing,” said Luke Severt, licensed professional counselor at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau.

Severt said something many people find themselves guilty of with social media is procrastination.

“You’re there all day and then suddenly you’re feeling bad because you didn’t accomplish anything,” said Severt.

That’s what the new “Take a break” feature on Instagram aims to diminish.

Unlike Tik Tok, which automatically gives these reminders to viewers, Instagrams’ has to be set up.

Here is how to set it up. Go to your profile. Click on the three horizontal lines on the top right of the screen. Then click “your activity” and finally “set reminder to take breaks.”

It will give an option of 10, 20 or 30 minutes. When you hit the scrolling limit you’ve set, a reminder that will pop up that suggests taking some deep breaths, listening to a song or getting something accomplished on your to-do list.

Severt recommends having open communication with your teen about their social media habits. For more guidelines to help your teen out with navigating Instagram and social media click here.

