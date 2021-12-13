Advertisement

Harley to take electric motorcycle company public via SPAC

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years.
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle at the company's...
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis.(M.L. Johnson | AP Photo/M.L. Johnson, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion.

The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which are up 12% before the opening bell Monday.

Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.

FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows the control screen on Harley-Davidson's new electric...
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows the control screen on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis.(M.L. Johnson | AP Photo/M.L. Johnson, file)

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot to unpack on Wednesday as a strong system moves through the region.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night into Thursday
Jef Schobert carves another masterpiece in front of his home in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point man carries on a tradition of snow sculpting for another year
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Ringle woman gets 2 years prison for neglect in mother’s death
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man convicted of killing brothers gets life in prison, no chance of parole
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

Latest News

A Salvation Army red kettle bell ringer.
Marathon County ‘Bell Ringers’ eligible for $250 chamber gift certificate
Stevens Point Police Department
Stevens Point Police ask vandalism victims to contact them
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to spread Christmas...
Donations sought for Waupaca County family scammed out of X-Box
DHS releases 5-11 vaccine data, highest rate reported in Portage County
COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin 1 year ago