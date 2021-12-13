Advertisement

HALFTIME: Packers trail Bears, 27-21

PACKERS VS. BEARS
PACKERS VS. BEARS(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers trail the Bears 27-21 at halftime.

After a slow start that saw the Packers shut out in the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown and Rasul Douglas recorded a pick-six to put them on the board. Davante Adams closed out the half with a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Justin Fields connected with Jakeem Grant Sr. and Damiere Byrd for 45-yard plus touchdowns. Grant added a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown in the closing minutes of the first half.

Aaron Rodgers was 15-21 with 203 yards and two touchdowns. AJ Dillion and Aaron Jones combined for seven carries and 35 yards. Allen Lazard had 58 yards, while Davante Adams had 56.

Justin Fields was 9-16 with 150 yards and two touchdowns. David Montgomery had nine carries for 40 yards.

Game Recap:

After both teams were unable to get anything going on their opening drives, the Bears were able to move down the field behind a 20-yard run from David Montgomery. The Bears were stalled inside the ten-yard line and settled for a field goal.

After Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for 20 yards on the next drive, the drive stalled again at midfield. In the first quarter, the Packers had just 43 total yards.

In response. Jakeem Grant burst down the sideline on a hand-off for 46-yards to extend the Bears’ lead to 10-0.

The offense finally woke up, with Rodgers finding Josiah Deguara for a 25-yard gain. Rodgers would find Allen Lazard for a two-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive to make it 10-7.

When the Bears got the ball back, Rasul Douglas made Justin Fields pay. He recorded his second pick-six in as many games for a 55-yard run to the endzone.

But just four plays later, Fields found Damiere Byrd for a 54-yard touchdown to put the Bears back in front, 17-14.

Then the Packers’ special teams woes continued. After struggling earlier in the game, Jakeem Grant returned a punt 97-yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the half.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would respond with a 38-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24-21.

