First Alert Weather Day has been delcared for Wednesday into Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A complex and strong storm system tracks into the region Wednesday into Thursday. This kind of storm is more typical for March or April than mid-December. A strong south wind on Wednesday will bring in a spring-type air mass. Record high temperatures could easily be broken on Wednesday and Thursday. Not only will it feel mild on Wednesday, you will also notice much higher dew points(aka muggy meter). Rapid snowmelt will become likely. A few thunderstorms will also be possible as a cold front tracks into the region. Wind gusts late Wednesday into Thursday will be close to 50 mph.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Wednesday into Thursday (WSAW)

Record high temps likely (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

Strong winds, with showers and a chance of storms. (WSAW)

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

As the cold front moves east early Thursday morning, winds will turn from the south to the west, but will remain strong at 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. With winds this strong, there is an increased risk of power outages, and damage to outdoor holiday decorations or any other loose objects that may be outside. Temperatures will go from record warm levels on Wednesday in the low to mid-50s, falling back on Thursday from the 40s just after midnight, through the 30s into the 20s by late Thursday afternoon. Rain showers will change to snow showers, with the best chances for some flakes on Thursday morning in the Northwoods.

Chilly weather will settle in for the late week into the upcoming weekend. The next chance of light snow or snow showers will arrive Friday during the afternoon, lasting into Saturday morning. As that storm system moves away to our southeast, some sunshine develops by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 20s. Partly sunny next Sunday with highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.