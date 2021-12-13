Advertisement

DHS: 7-day average of COVID-19 cases is 3,457

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,545 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Because of delays in reporting, DHS has previously said the 7-day average paints a more complete picture of the state’s caseload. The 7-day average on Dec. 12 was 3,457.

For perspective, on Dec. 12, 2020 the 7-day average was 3,414. On that date, 2,533 new cases were reported.

Monday, five more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. To date, 9,381 people have died of COVID complications in Wisconsin. The 7-day average for deaths Monday was 21. One year ago, the 7-day average was 47.

The latest DHS data, shows 59.4% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one COVID-19 shot. However, that is not accurate as the state’s data does not include the 5-11 age group.

