Community Blood Center sends blood products to Tennessee

Creekwood tornado damage
Creekwood tornado damage(Ana Medina)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood from Wisconsin donors was sent to Chattanooga, Tenn. in response to the devastating tornadoes that struck several midwestern and southern states.

The Community Blood Center was one of the four responding blood centers that shipped blood products to Tennessee.

“We are grateful for all those who stepped up to donate in the days and weeks prior to this natural disaster. Blood donors helped ensure The Community Blood Center had units of blood ready to be shipped in support of this tragic event,” said John Hagins, President and CEO, The Community Blood Center. “Especially over the holiday season, we encourage those who are eligible to donate to schedule a blood donation appointment and ensure blood is available whenever and wherever it is needed.”

CBC is one of the founding blood centers of BERC. The network is made up of 25 blood centers that prepare for emergency needs by collecting extra blood products on a rotating on-call schedule. This marks the third time BERC has been activated since its launch in September. This is the first time CBC has been on-call during an activation.

CBC asks community members who are eligible to donate to schedule an appointment by visiting communityblood.org or calling (800) 280-4102. CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute, and Woodruff.

