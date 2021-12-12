Advertisement

Wausau West wins 15th straight Marathon Cup, Mosinee wins consolation game

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West boys hockey took almost two periods to score their first goal, but they would punch home two to beat D.C. Everest and win their 15th-straight Marathon Cup.

D.C. Everest goalie Breydan Sabatke was doing all he could to keep the Warriors in check, saving 38 shots in the first two periods. but in the closing minutes of the second period, Thomas Gerum sniped a shot glove side to break the seal. Grant Halmstad would add another to give them the 2-0 win.

In the consolation game, Mosinee cruised past East-Merrill United. Daniel Gildain, Caden Schmirler and Ondrej Napravnik all scored in the first eight minutes to give them the 3-0 lead. They would win 14-0.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher
First Alert Weahter
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
People in Marathon County dig out from a snowstorm that dropped more than six inches of snow in...
Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs with the ball after a catch against the...
Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers