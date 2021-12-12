Wausau West wins 15th straight Marathon Cup, Mosinee wins consolation game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West boys hockey took almost two periods to score their first goal, but they would punch home two to beat D.C. Everest and win their 15th-straight Marathon Cup.

D.C. Everest goalie Breydan Sabatke was doing all he could to keep the Warriors in check, saving 38 shots in the first two periods. but in the closing minutes of the second period, Thomas Gerum sniped a shot glove side to break the seal. Grant Halmstad would add another to give them the 2-0 win.

In the consolation game, Mosinee cruised past East-Merrill United. Daniel Gildain, Caden Schmirler and Ondrej Napravnik all scored in the first eight minutes to give them the 3-0 lead. They would win 14-0.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.