Advertisement

Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs with the ball after a catch against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs with the ball after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

Activating Campbell makes him available to play Sunday night when the Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8). The injured reserve designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games.

Campbell had practiced on Friday after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week while the Packers were off. He was listed as questionable on the injury report the Packers released Friday.

Cobb got injured during the Packers’ last game, a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. The injury prevented him from playing in the second half of that game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said Thursday that Cobb’s injury was significant and would keep him out “for a while.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher
First Alert Weahter
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
People in Marathon County dig out from a snowstorm that dropped more than six inches of snow in...
Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

12-11-21- MARATHON CUP
Wausau West wins 15th straight Marathon Cup, Mosinee wins consolation game
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers