Advertisement

No injuries after house fire in Town of Corning

The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to safely escape and reported no injuries.
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to safely escape and reported no injuries.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CORNING, Wis. (WSAW) - No one is injured after a fire fully engulfed a home in the Town of Corning. The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to safely escape and reported no injuries.

The Town of Corning Fire Department, Merrill EMS and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the house fire.

After investigating, officials found out that a hot water heater began to smoke and flames started forming. The residents tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher
First Alert Weahter
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
People in Marathon County dig out from a snowstorm that dropped more than six inches of snow in...
Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

People take advantage of the eight inches of snow Saturday
People take advantage of the eight inches of snow Saturday
12-11-21- MARATHON CUP
Wausau West wins 15th straight Marathon Cup, Mosinee wins consolation game
Warm weather aids Highway Department with road care
Warm weather aids Highway Department with road care
Once damage surveys are completed, a new record could be set in the U.S. for the longest...
Quad-States Tornado
Highs could challenge the records on the books for Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Record highs possible mid-week