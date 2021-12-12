No injuries after house fire in Town of Corning

TOWN OF CORNING, Wis. (WSAW) - No one is injured after a fire fully engulfed a home in the Town of Corning. The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to safely escape and reported no injuries.

The Town of Corning Fire Department, Merrill EMS and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the house fire.

After investigating, officials found out that a hot water heater began to smoke and flames started forming. The residents tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story.

