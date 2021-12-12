First Alert Weather: Rising temperatures with record highs mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Typically a significant snowfall in North Central Wisconsin in December is followed by a blast of cold air. However, this go around, in the wake of heavy snowfall in a majority of the area, it will be getting warmer in the coming days. Sunshine will be common this morning, mixing with some clouds during the afternoon. Breezy and a bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny to partly cloudy and breezy today. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy to clear tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 20s. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with afternoon temps topping out around 40. Fog will once again be a concern Tuesday morning, thanks to the moisture from melting snow, getting trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Clouds breaking for a bit of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

Above average temperatures mid-week will likely challenge these record highs. (WSAW)

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week and quite possibly the month in North Central Wisconsin. In advance of a sharp cold front, warmer air will surge north into the Badger State. Clouds with areas of drizzle and scattered showers will be the story, however, it is going to be unseasonably warm. Highs on Wednesday rising in the low 50s, which will likely set new record highs in many spots across the area.

Wet weather on Wednesday with a chance of storms at night. (WSAW)

A strong cold front could spark strong storms Wednesday night. (WSAW)

That cold front with a strong wave of low pressure will arrive later Wednesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through, along with strong gusty winds that may reach 50 to 60 mph. We are monitoring Wednesday night for a First Alert Weather Day, as those strong wind gusts may be associated with strong to severe storms, which could cause wind damage.

Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible Wednesday night with a cold front. (WSAW)

Snow showers and falling temps on Thursday. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, turning cooler on Thursday. Morning rain or snow showers then mostly cloudy. Blustery with morning temps slipping back from the 30s to the 20s in the afternoon. Considerable cloudiness on Friday with light snow or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chilly to start next weekend with some sunshine and highs around 20. Partly sunny on Sunday as highs rebound to around 30.

