First Alert Weather: Record highs possible mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The snow has left its mark across North Central Wisconsin, with most locations north and west of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids picking up more than 6″ of heavy snow. In the wake of this winter storm, a clear and chilly night is ahead. Lows by morning in the low teens north, to the mid to upper teens in Central Wisconsin.

Lots of stars with temps slipping back from the 20s into the 10s. (WSAW)

Sunshine mixed with a few afternoon clouds on Sunday, breezy, and milder. Highs in the upper 30s. Good weather for the Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sunday night as they take on the Bears. Temperatures will be in the 30s with a mostly clear sky.

Sunshine with some clouds and a bit milder, breezy. (WSAW)

Monday and Tuesday continue the relatively quiet weather conditions. Sunshine along with a few intervals of clouds Monday. High near 40. Morning fog is anticipated on Tuesday, then turning partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Highs could challenge the records on the books for Wednesday. (WSAW)

Wednesday could feature record-setting highs in North Central Wisconsin. Morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Low pressure and a cold front will track toward the Badger State as the day wears on. In contrast to the last weather maker, this one will be a rain producer. Although there will be melting of the snowpack in the next few days, the rain associated with this storm system is not expected to cause flooding concerns. The rain showers will be around from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Chillier air will follow in the passing of the cold front on Thursday, with some snow showers in the morning. More notable on Thursday will be the brisk winds and temperatures falling from the 30s into the 20s as the day goes on.

Some wet weather on the way for Wednesday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers could affect the area late week. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers could move out of the region by Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for light snow or snow showers could be Friday afternoon into Friday night and early Saturday. At this point, the amount of snow is expected to be minor for late week. No less, we will monitor how this storm evolves in the week ahead.

