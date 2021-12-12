Advertisement

Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final

Wisconsin will travel to Columbus, OH for the Final Four.
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three sets on Saturday.(Leah Doherty)
By Leah Doherty and Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three sets on Saturday.

Dana Rettke led the way with 15 kills followed by Devyn Robinson who had 11 kills.

Wisconsin earned a spot in the Regional Final after sweeping UCLA in three sets on Thursday to advance.

The Badgers and Gophers are familiar opponents and Big Ten Rivals. The two programs had met twice this season prior to this match,

The Badgers will head to Columbus, OH to face Louisville in the NCAA Volleyball Semifinals on Thursday, December 16th. If they win, they will play in the National Championship game on Saturday, December 18th.

