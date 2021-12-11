The Weather Channel meteorologist reports from Granite Peak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weather Channel Meteorologist forecasted and reported live from Granite Peak as the winter storm hit this week.

Social media posts from Granite Peak said Meteorologist Mike Seidel spent two nights at the ski hill.

Seidel posted he was there reporting because of the winter storm that hit the area Friday night and Saturday morning.

Mike spent the last two nights with us! What a treat to have such an awesome crew from the The Weather Channel - come back and visit anytime Mike! Posted by Granite Peak Ski Resort on Friday, December 10, 2021

The sounds tonight on the slopes of @SkiGranitePeak as they get ready to open daily starting Friday. They're in line for 6-10" from Winter Storm #Atticus.#ski pic.twitter.com/95obbsNK8O — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) December 10, 2021

