The Weather Channel meteorologist reports from Granite Peak
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weather Channel Meteorologist forecasted and reported live from Granite Peak as the winter storm hit this week.
Social media posts from Granite Peak said Meteorologist Mike Seidel spent two nights at the ski hill.
Seidel posted he was there reporting because of the winter storm that hit the area Friday night and Saturday morning.
