Wausau Public Works prepares for snowstorm

Snow plow drivers are getting ready to clear roadways
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Public Works and their snowplow drivers are already hitting the streets to clear snow-covered roadways.

Public works said they are short-staffed so there won’t be around-the-clock plowing.

“Right now we’re down 5 guys, so we’ll be short on routes this year,” said Chad Abbiehl, superintendent of Wausau Public Works.

The main streets are the main priority. Abbiehl said whatever snow they don’t clear today, will be cleared tomorrow.

“We have priority routes that we do and usually we have people on standby to keep them open, but the side streets usually take longer,” said Abbiehl.

He said sidewalks won’t be cleared on the first day, but the team will come back to clear them up the following day. Public works also work with the police in case they report slick or snowy conditions.

“We have people on call when dispatch calls, if we have any slippery spots that we have to take care of,” said Abbiehl.

Wausau Public Works encourages drivers to stay at least 200 feet away from the snowplows. This is for the safety of the driver and snowplow drivers.

