Warm weather aids Highway Department with road care

Combination of warmer temperatures and calming winds have helped the Marathon County Highway Department keep major roadways clear(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As much of Wisconsin was hit by a snowstorm Friday night into Saturday, road crews labored to keep travel as safe as possible.

The Marathon County Highway Department had crews working most of Friday before sending a good bulk of the crews home in the evening for rest.

“Last night we ran our full fleet until about 8 o’clock at night and then they came in and went to bed,” said John Bangart, a state supervisor for the department. “We had four trucks run through the night.”

The main areas of focus for the department were Highway 29 and Highway 51. When crews came back in at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, they continued to treat the roads with plowing and salting.

Bangart says most storms follow a similar plan of attack, but it’s about adjusting on the fly.

“We put a plan together the day before and usually the plan on every storm is the same,” said Bangart.

Temperatures in Marathon County sat in the 30s for most of the day. The warmer conditions helped the crews in their work.

“With the temperatures being 30, or a little bit above 30, it helps road temps come up and helps the road guys bear up the roads,” said Bangart.

The snow may not stick around for too long though. Temperatures are expected to rise over the course of the next week, which can create icy nights and mornings. Bangart says crews will turn their attention to that next week. He continues to remind people that when trucks are out on the roads, it’s important to stay cautious.

“Give the plows plenty of room that are out there working for people and their safety,” said Bangart.

