Tow ban in effect for Marathon County, avoid travel if necessary

Marathon County issued a tow ban effective immediately on December 11, 2021 following a winter storm that dumped at least six inches of snow.(Wisconsin DOT 511)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office issued a tow ban Saturday morning, effective immediately.

The department posted on social media, “This tow ban will remain in effect until road and weather conditions improve to the point that vehicle removal operations can be conducted safely.”

The ban applies to all roads in the county. Only vehicles that are public safety hazards or in the way of plow crews will be towed.

The department asked people to avoid traveling if possible and, “ensure you have safety resources in your vehicle such as extra clothing appropriate for the weather should you become stuck someplace.”

Marathon County Tow Ban Due to the hazardous road conditions the Marathon County Sheriff's Office has implemented a tow...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 11, 2021

