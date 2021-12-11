Tow ban in effect for Marathon County, avoid travel if necessary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office issued a tow ban Saturday morning, effective immediately.

The department posted on social media, “This tow ban will remain in effect until road and weather conditions improve to the point that vehicle removal operations can be conducted safely.”

The ban applies to all roads in the county. Only vehicles that are public safety hazards or in the way of plow crews will be towed.

The department asked people to avoid traveling if possible and, “ensure you have safety resources in your vehicle such as extra clothing appropriate for the weather should you become stuck someplace.”

