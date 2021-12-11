No one hurt in explosion, fire at Waupaca apartments

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt in an explosion and fire at an apartment home in Waupaca Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the home at 517 Wisconsin St. The home is for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The Waupaca Area Fire District says it was a natural gas explosion in a utility room of the apartment building. Officials say a snow plow hit a line.

All eight residents escaped without harm. Cahoots Adult Day Services opened up their building to the residents who escaped.

The American Red Cross will help with temporary housing.

