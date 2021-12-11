Advertisement

Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, center, in front of Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Ohio State won 73-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-2) outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime.

“We wanted it more today, I feel like,” Liddell said.

Zed Key finished with 11 points and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Kyle Young hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 24 points and Brad Davison added 13. The loss halted Wisconsin (8-2) at six consecutive victories as it produced a season-low scoring output.

Ohio State outmatched Wisconsin on the glass, grabbing a season-high 49 rebounds to the Badgers’ 28.

The Badgers led by as many as eight points in the first half, but a 12-point run midway through the half helped Ohio State regain the lead for good with 8:26 left. The Buckeyes shot 58% in the first half.

“I thought we got a little out of sync in the middle part of the first half,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “They got rolling a little bit and we were never able to get back into a rhythm offensively like we had been in.”

The win improved Ohio State’s home record to a 7-0 and marked the first time the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin in Columbus since the 2016-17 season. The Buckeyes extended their winning streak to four games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
DOJ: Armed person shot and killed by officer in Lincoln County during investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher
First Alert Weahter
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
People in Marathon County dig out from a snowstorm that dropped more than six inches of snow in...
Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm
Police said Ter Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar Lay, 37 are in the Portage County Jail. All...
3 arrested in Stevens Point for thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers
Wausau West, D.C. Everest advance to Marathon Cup final
High School Sports 12/9/2021
High School Sports 12/9/2021
Team USA U-17 player and Wisconsin commit Brady Cleveland and his late father Shawn on a visit...
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Rising hockey star Brady Cleveland pushes to continue father’s legacy