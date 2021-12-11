Advertisement

Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers

Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/11:

The Green Bay Packers say they will not need help shoveling Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“The overnight rain washed away the snow that had accumulated and any cleanup from additional snowfall today will be handled by internal staff,” reads a statement from the team.

Kickoff Sunday is 7:20 p.m.

While football is often thought of as a fall sport, the Green Bay Packers have a winter tradition: Shoveling snow from Lambeau Field.

The Packers say there is a “slight chance” they’ll need help shoveling the stands so they’re cleared for Sunday’s home game.

The Packers will make an announcement Saturday morning on its social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, if shovelers are needed. If so, the shoveling will commence at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The team is looking for -- again, if needed -- “spirited, hearty shovelers” who are at least 16 years old. You should report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of the stadium. You’ll be paid $13 an hour, with immediate payment when you leave. The Packers will provide the shovels.

