First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 7.5″ of snow fell in the Wausau area. Now the cleanup begins. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temps in the low 30°s. Wind gusts around 30 mph will start to decrease to 10-15 mph this evening. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather return on Sunday and Monday with above normal temps.

