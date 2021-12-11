Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Sunny skies a breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts around 30 mph today.
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 7.5″ of snow fell in the Wausau area. Now the cleanup begins. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temps in the low 30°s. Wind gusts around 30 mph will start to decrease to 10-15 mph this evening. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather return on Sunday and Monday with above normal temps.

