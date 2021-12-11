First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals December 10th-11th

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the biggest snowfalls so far this early winter season impacted the region from Friday into Saturday morning. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour were reported, along with some thundersnow. Below is the list of snowfall totals from across the area.

NW Phillips 15.3″

Monico 14.0″

Irma 13.5″

W Merrill 12.7″

Colby 12.0″

Spirit 12.0″

Arbor Vitae 11.0″

Phillips 11.0″

Rhinelander 11.0″

Tomahawk 11.0″

Iola 10.5″

Crandon 10.0″

Merrill 10.0″

Shawano 10.0″

Summit Lake 10.0″

Dorchester 9.3″

Eagle River 9.0″

Fifield 8.5”

Medford 8.5″

E Knowlton 8.2″

N Chili 8.0″

N Wausau 8.0″

Park Falls 8.0″

Antigo 7.5″

Wausau 7.5″

Amherst 7.3″

Weston 7.0″

Clintonville 6.5″

Plover 6.4″

Port Edwards 6.0″

Rudolph 5.5″

Almond 5.0″

Stevens Point 4.5″

Wisconsin Rapids 4.5″

Wild Rose 4.4″

Wautoma 4.0″

Stratford 4.0″

Friendship 3.5″

Big Flats 3.2″

Waupaca 2.0″

Here are a few snowfall totals from the winter storm on Friday into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.