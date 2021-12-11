Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People in central and northern Wisconsin are waking up Saturday with a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.
National Weather Service storm reports as of Saturday morning show anywhere from 5 -14 inches fell in parts of the viewing area.
The highest snow total reported so far was in Oneida County, with Monico reporting 14″. Lincoln County had reports of close to a foot of now, while Portage had close to six inches.
Snow emergencies remain in effect for many communities in north central Wisconsin. In Wausau, the snow emergency is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
