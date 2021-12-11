Central Wisconsin digging out following snowstorm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People in central and northern Wisconsin are waking up Saturday with a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.

National Weather Service storm reports as of Saturday morning show anywhere from 5 -14 inches fell in parts of the viewing area.

The highest snow total reported so far was in Oneida County, with Monico reporting 14″. Lincoln County had reports of close to a foot of now, while Portage had close to six inches.

Here's a look at some preliminary snowfall reports around central #Wisconsin as of 8 a.m. this morning. As more people... Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Snow emergencies remain in effect for many communities in north central Wisconsin. In Wausau, the snow emergency is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Good morning Wausau. The City of Wausau Department of Public Works is hard at work this morning working to get our... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Saturday, December 11, 2021

