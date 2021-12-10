Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Vacant Storefronts Quickly Filling Up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While some business owners in Wausau’s downtown may be retiring, vacant storefronts are quickly being filled with new shops. Downtown Wausau has seen 4 quick transitions within the last year.

Contrell Wraggs is the owner of Eboni Fashions, an upcoming men’s and women’s clothing store is being built on the corner of Washington and 3rd Street. His store isn’t open quite yet, but it’s in a prime real estate location. It’s just a block away from the 400 Block and right across from the expansion of the River District.

“It’s a really nice location. It’s front and center,” said Contrell Wraggs, “You have Jalapenos next door, you have Lemongrass a couple of doors down, Sweet Lolas. You know, just the whole downtown setting.”

Wraggs said getting the storefront was easy because he has connections to the city’s chamber and property management companies.

“I had an idea, presented the idea to them and we all felt it was something the community needed that we were lacking and we made it happen,” said Wraggs.

Wraggs store is just one of many new businesses starting up in downtown Wausau.

“During the pandemic, we did see our vacancy rise just 1% up to 4% in the Wausau river district here. And we’ll be continuing to maintain that in the new year, which is fantastic for downtown,” said Blake Opal-Wahoske, executive director of the Wausau River District.

A lot of the businesses from the old mall relocated to downtown storefronts as well.

“So we’re really excited that over the pandemic we’re able to transfer some of the businesses in the closing mall to our main street, which really helped us through 2020,” said Opal-Wahoske.

Downtown is expecting a few more new storefronts within the next year.

“Having a little bit of a resurgence of entrepreneurs in the downtown. We have some folks who are stepping down and retiring, but what’s more exciting to us is that we have people willing to fill those spaces right away,” said Opal- Wahoske.

Opal-Wahoske reminds shoppers that when you shop local, you get the one-on-one customer service that shoppers wouldn’t get by purchasing from large companies.

