Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Sylvan Tubing Hill remains a winter staple in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 50 years, families and kids have been having fun tubing at Sylvan Hill in Wausau.

In 1969, the city of Wausau acquired a plot of land with hopes to turn it into a ski hill. In 1973, the park opened with skiing and a toboggan run. Over time, the hill transitioned into a tubing destination, but at its core, Sylvan Hill always had a simple premise.

“When the conditions are right and we’re able to keep the hill open, people are always out and enjoying the tubing hill,” said Mark Dorow, the Recreation Superintendant in Wausau and Marathon County.

The hill will officially open for tubing on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“This is a really popular attraction for Wausau,” said Dorow. “We bring in anywhere from 300-400 people a day.”

The hill has been making its own snow for two weeks. While all the snow projected for the weekend isn’t a bad thing, manmade snow makes it easier to groom the trails and get them prepared.

“Having some additions of natural snow does help, but not as much as you think because it compacts down so much,” said Dorow.

Crews have been hard at work around the clock making snow and preparing the runs to be at their safest for opening day.

“It’s going to take us some time in the morning to groom the hill and get the hill shaped back to the grades we need before we open,” said Dorow.

The hill will have one session on Saturday, from 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday there will be a session from 1:30-5 p.m. People must be 42 inches to ride. There is no riding double on tubes.

The cost is $7.50 for kids per session and $10 for adults. The chalet will have tickets available for purchase. They will also be serving snacks at the concessions stand.

The chalet and hill can be booked for private gatherings. For more information on Sylvan Tubing Hill, visit here.

